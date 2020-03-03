An elderly woman was rescued by an alert Wagoner County deputy from an overnight fire that spread to her home on Feb. 29 in the Toppers area.
Deputies were notified of a structure fire at 4:45 a.m. K-9 Deputy Darren Watkins was first on scene and observed the fully engulfed structure was abandoned. However, the fire had jumped to a neighboring residence he knew to be occupied by an elderly female.
The resident was believed to be asleep and was not answering the door.
“Deputy Watkins sprang into action and prepared to kick the door in, but discovered the door was unlocked,” Sgt. Jeff Halfacre reported in a news release. “When he entered the residence, the attached garage was fully engulfed in flames.”
The officer rushed into the home to wake the homeowner. She became scared and tried to gather her belongings. She also expressed concern about her four dogs.
After leading the elderly woman outside, Watkins made sure the dogs were out of the structure as well and took them to a safe location. As they made their way to a neighboring home, there was an explosion in the garage.
“Deputy Watkins’ dedication to the Toppers community aided in providing life saving measures. His quick actions saved the homeowner and her pets from a fiery death,” Halfacre said. “He went above and beyond his duties by running into a burning house.”
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott commended the deputy for his selflessness, bravery and courage by risking his own life to save another.