A new charging station for electric cars is being built on the east side of Asian Star restaurant. When a state survey was done on where these stations should be located, the three responses were Highway 69, Interstate 40 and a road in the panhandle. The money for this construction was part of the settlement with Volkswagen and should go online at the end of November or by the first of January at the latest.
Electric car charging station being built
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
