Contractors for Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) will do line work in the alleyway directly to the west of Broadway beginning Friday, Dec. 13 or Monday, Dec. 16.
PSO reports that work will be performed on the electric line running from Chestnut to Pecan streets.
The work is expected to only take a few days and have minimal impact on customers in the area. However, drivers and businesses abutting the alleyway may experience difficulties in traveling through or parking in the alleyway during this work.