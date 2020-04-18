A petition has been filed with the Wagoner County Election Board for a contest of candidacy hearing. Wagoner County District 2 Commissioner Chris Edwards, incumbent, is contesting Larry A. Hall’s eligibility to run for office.
Edwards, a Republican, and Hall, a Democrat, are two of four candidates vying for the commissioner’s post. Others in the race are Republican candidates David Cobb and Randy Stamps.
The hearing will be held Tuesday, April 21 at 10 a.m. in Court Room No. 1 at the Wagoner County Courthouse.
Wagoner County Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said Edwards is questioning whether Hall is a qualified registered voter.
Call said to file for office, a candidate must be a registered voter at an address in the district for at least six months before filing. In addition, a candidate must be a qualified voter in the county.
Hall’s address has not changed. However, Election Board records indicate he is a deleted voter who was deleted for inactivity in 2017.
“A voter becomes inactive and will be removed as a registered voter if he or she does not vote for a period of five to six years,” Call explained. “If they do not vote in two years, they become inactive. The State Election Board will mail the voter a letter with a confirmation card to verify that he or she is still out there and has not moved.”
“If they do not return that card to let us know they are still a voter, they go to an inactive status,” she continued. “Then, if they do not vote in two federal election cycles, they are purged from the list.”
Call noted during the past five to six years there have been presidential races, a governor’s race and municipal races to vote in.
Candidate Hall has been notified of his contested filing and has until Monday at 5 p.m. to pull his candidacy.
Edwards, Cobb and Stamps will square off in the June 30 Primary Election. If a run-off is required, that vote will take place on Aug. 25.
Should Hall be determined as eligible to seek office, he will face the winner of Republican Primary in the Nov. 3 General Election.