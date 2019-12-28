Some 200 entered the water at Taylor's Ferry Beach for the Polar Plunge on Saturday, but only about 20 were humans diving into the chilled Fort Gibson Lake.
The rest of the "swimmers" were white pelicans that joined in the charity event put on by the Wagoner Elks Lodge.
Lodge members Jim and Pam Pivec, Beth Brock and Susan McClain had invited all area residents to come and join them as they step out into the waters of Fort Gibson Lake to raise funds for a plethora of Elks Lodge projects that benefit area veterans throughout the year.
The Elks even challenged area law enforcement officers, firefighter, football teams, coaches, student groups and others to be a part of the fun.
“Each year we buy Christmas presents for patients at the VA in Muskogee and gift cards for homebound veterans,” said Jim Pivec. “We also furnish upwards of 150 physical therapy evaluation kits at the Muskogee VA every year.”
Other veteran projects included warm clothing purchases for indigent patients at the hospital and offering assistance to local vets when needed.
The plunge began a couple of minutes before 2 p.m.