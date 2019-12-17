Faculty members at Ellington Early Childhood Center in Wagoner honored their November Students of the Month at a recent assembly at the school.
Recognized for their actions both in and out of the classroom are Knox Brown, Whyatt Applegate, Alyssa Gaut, Omaria Miles, Ella Capps, Audrey Ward, Rhylie Austin, Drake Keeling, Sawyer Baker, Elias Proctor, Ryder Lanier, Naomi Steele, Octavio Rodriguez, Warren Winters, Dona Padilla, Remington White, Averi Thayer, Zayde Wootton, Alice Cox and Sophia Sherman.
Others include Levi Olson, Emma Zehr, Hudson Stephens, London Lemier, Meredith Harder, Kaylee Culver, Leighton Brooks, Marissa Villareal, Emma Vunetich, Seeley Lear, Shannon Anderson, Logan Wilson, Olivia Ling, Eston Durossette, Mackenzie Griffin, Darren Bird, Mabry Castro and Johnny Roberts.