Faculty members at Ellington Early Childhood Center in Wagoner honored their February Students of the Month at a recent assembly at the school. A few of the recognized students were January honorees.
Recognized for their actions both in and out of the classroom are Blakely Love, Gage Jones, Sidney McNack, Jenavieve Johnson, Jaxon Sailor, Mason Elliott, Dylan Shipman, Owen Harder, Izabell Vance, Nora Lear, Rustin Poindexter, Audrey Hummingbird, Hailey Dodson, Bailee Orr and Maddisyn Smith.
Others include Mia Weaver, Amiyah Cravatt, Kayley Evans, Lauren Aldridge, Wheston Applegate, Linlee Greer (January), Emerie Mosley, Chloe Grizzard (January), Jace Grooms, William Haff, Kylie McMahan (January), Raylee Grayson, Cohen Harris and Sam Hefner.
Additional honorees are Avalynn Spearman, Easton Armstrong, Siennah Scarborough, Bycari Chatman, Sofia Hall-Smith, Justice McKay, Andrea Lopez, Addasyn Gordon, Alexander Guerrero, Carlie Burk, Bo Calico, Jemma Rhodes and Emma Vunetich.