Teachers at Ellington Early Learning Center in Wagoner have named their Little Bulldog honorees for the month of January.
Honorees include Sahara Millard, Jett McClure, Paisley Sain, Loxley King, Bryor Cagle, Lucas Owen, Gabriel Saucedo, Tinley Thayer, Alakia Green, Brandy Maxwell, Lexi Boyd, Sophia Riley, Kaylee Rawson, Sophia Castillo and Daisy Stout.
Others include D’Marion Reed, Hadley Applegate, Hudson Badley, Linlee Greer, Cooper Bates, Chloe Grizzard, Rikki Owens, Irelynn Wybrant, Caroline Shellman, Kylie McMahan, Autym Willis, Chloe Brown, Isaiah McClary, Isabella Carrillo and Isaac Harper.
Also, Kyli Mullins, Cecilee Jackson, Abigail Garcia, Damien Owens, Cohen Smith (December), Kenli Lankford, Maddy Curtis, Ellianna Ashe, Barrett Nail, Bentley Knowles, Emma Vunetich and Brittney Stephens.
Congratulations to the honorees!