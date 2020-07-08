Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott started slowly in the vote count, but finished fast to be able to continue as Wagoner County Sheriff after Tuesday’s, June 30 Primary election.
Elliott got 6,900 votes to rival Kyle Johnson’s 2,442.
In the District 12 State Representative race, incumbent Kevin McDugle won with 2,514 votes to Justin Dine’s 2,235 in one of the closer races of the night.
District 2 County Commissioner, Chris Edwards, keeps his job with 1,531 votes to Randy Stamps’ 1,093 and David Cobb’s 224.
Here is the unofficial breakdown of how Wagoner County voted with the percentage of votes cast in parenthesis.
• District 12 State Representative (100 percent):
(Repubican)
Kevin McDugle 2,514
Justin Dine 2,235
• County Commissioner District 2 (100 percent):
Chris Edwards 1,531
Randy Stamps 1,093
David Cobb 224
• United States Senator (100 percent and local votes only)
(Republican)
Jim Inhofe 7,109
J.J. Stitt 1,418
John Tompkins 569
Neil Mavis 356
(Democrat)
Abby Broyles 2,684
Elysabeth Britt 782
R.O. Joe Cassity, Jr. 552
Sheila Bilyeu 477
• Corporation Commissioner (100 percent and local votes only)
(Republican)
Todd Hiett 6,441
Harold Spradling 2,590
• State Question 802 (100 percent and local votes only)
No 8,542
Yes 5,793
• U.S. Representative District No. 1 (100 percent and local votes only)
(Democrat)
Mark Keeter 2,721
Kojo Asamoa-Caesar 1,727