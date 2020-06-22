We asked Wagoner County Sheriff candidates Chris Edwards (incumbent) and Kyle Johnson and what makes them the candidate of choice for voters when they head to the polls Tuesday, June 30 for the Primary Election.
We also asked for their thoughts on issues relating to county law enforcement and how they will be addressed under their administration.
Responses from Edwards and Johnson are presented in the order their names will appear on the ballot.
Q: What are your qualifications to serve as Wagoner County Sheriff?
Elliott: “I have a B.A. in Criminal Justice and served for 27½ years as a Tulsa police officer. I am a CLEET certified trainer and have trained hundreds of new police officers. My career as a TPD officer has afforded me the experience and exposure to hundreds of criminal investigations, crime scenes and dealing with and deescalating traumatic situations. I have been trained and am proficient in dealing with civil unrest situations.
“I have four years of experience as the Wagoner County Sheriff and with jail operations. I embrace the concept that the citizens of this county are my employer, and I have a duty and obligation to provide them with a high level of customer service.”
Johnson: “The Marine Corps taught me to be an independent yet team player and driven leader. I applied those defining skills to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office. My brothers in blue as well as the citizens of Wagoner County are my team and family. At the WCSO I have years of true experience and a working knowledge in county law enforcement and detention centers.
“I began my career at the Wagoner County Jail as a detention officer, which lead to a reserve deputy commission and certification. Once I was full-time CLEET certified and commissioned as a Wagoner County Deputy, my continued distinguished service led to a meritorious promotion to the rank of Lieutenant. I was further entrusted to become a CLEET law enforcement instructor and field training officer.”
Q: Why should voters elect you to the position?
Elliott: “During my tenure as Wagoner County Sheriff, we have accomplished a 25% increase in deputies, investigators and detention officers and invested in new equipment, technology and training for deputies, investigators and detention officers.
“I have demonstrated the ability to be a good steward of the taxpayer’s dollar. I have not asked for a significant increase in new funding from the commissioners; in fact, declined additional funding from the commissioners because we simply did not need it.
“Due to our efforts and my ability to champion relationships with all Wagoner County law enforcement entities, civic organizations and houses of worship, along with an aggressive and relentless war on drugs, Wagoner County has experienced over a 30% reduction in crime as reported by the OSBI.”
Johnson: “I have dedicated my life to serving the community. I put my career on the line on multiple occasions standing up to the administration not because I wanted to, but because it was the right thing to do. I stand with every citizen for fair and equal treatment.
“This is not a “retirement job” for me. I truly serve the people, and absolutely will not compromise for personal or political gain. I owe no monetary debt or “political favors” to any group, party, committee or campaign finance contributors. To be perfectly candid on this topic, I am not for sale.
“The people may be assured my decisions, actions and policies will always be in the interest of fair justice and equality to everyone.”
Q: What is Wagoner County’s most pressing law enforcement issue and how do you plan to address it?
Elliott: “Wagoner County is growing at an unprecedented rate. I believe this is due to our low crime rate and great schools in the county. The most pressing issue is how do we continue to ‘Keep Wagoner County Safe’ so that we continue to attract businesses and people to continue to promote economic growth.
“I will continue to aggressively combat illegal drug activity in this county by partnering with all law enforcement agencies. I will also continue to seek grant funding to offset the operational cost of the sheriff’s office, and maintain an open line of communication with our citizens, civic organizations, schools and houses of worship.”
Johnson: “There is always room for improvement. With today’s society, change is needed and we must adapt to those needs. Every decision and move made by law enforcement is being watched and questioned by those with the luxury of hindsight. Yet an officer in the field has a fraction of a second to make life or death calls.
“Restoring public trust and confidence that we will honor our oath, protect the people’s rights, and treat those awaiting trial with dignity and care is imperative. We need to build relationships with our citizens. There is a nationwide opinion that may be described as a pendulum swinging for and against law enforcement. No matter the current events in the media, we must always maintain our citizen’s trust.”
Q: What do you want to see the sheriff’s office accomplish under your leadership — both short term and long term goals?
Elliott: “My short-term goals are to continue to offer a high level of service to the citizens, aggressively combat crime in Wagoner County and continue to facilitate the relationships we have established with the community.
“My long term goal is to be forward thinking of what this county will need for law enforcement services — not tomorrow, but what we will need 10 years from now and start that process now. I would like to form a county public safety committee that encompasses local law enforcement leaders, other elected officials and citizens of this county to gain insight on what the future county law enforcement needs are going to be.”
Johnson: “Lakeside areas within Wagoner County were once a beautiful and thriving part of our community which attracted young families starting out, tourists desiring a weekend getaway and those seeking out retirement. During elections is the only time we see a push for change in these areas.
“Our lakeside communities must be cleaned up! Those individuals responsible for theft and manufacturing dangerous drugs have been allotted near free reign to do as they please far too long, which affects everyone within the county.
“From day one to the end of my term, I will combat this and stay in front of any issues as they arise, never turning a blind eye to any area of this county. Wagoner County and surrounding counties will greatly benefit from our superior service.”
Q: If elected as sheriff, how will you move the department forward?
Elliott: “I will continue to follow the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office core concepts of law enforcement that are proven successful.
1) Imbed law enforcement into the community to bridge partnerships and establish relationships.
2) Being accountable and accessible to the citizens we serve.
3) Defined expectations for the employees and holding the employees accountable.
4) Being a good steward of the tax payer money. Work within your budget.
5) Embrace the concept that we work for the citizens, and always offer a high level of customer service to the citizens we serve.”
Johnson: “Hiring and maintaining quality deputies who desire accomplishment of our goals is absolute necessity. Across the country, officers are walking away from the law enforcement profession due to lack of community trust and failures from administrators.
“All too often our citizens feel paranoid as opposed to protected by the presence of police officers. Building a good rapport with citizens, especially our youth, is key to rebuilding that trust.
“Throughout my years of service, I have recognized and constantly evaluate where next generation leaders in law enforcement must improve our ideas and methods.”