With just over 10 percent of the votes left to count as of 9:18 p.m., here is a rundown of who is leading in the races on the ballot and the fight over State Question 802 during Tuesday's Primary election in Wagoner County.
The final tally will be posted as soon as it comes in.
Here is the breakdown of how Wagoner voted with the percentage of votes cast in parenthesis.
• District 12 State Representative (88 percent):
Kevin McDugle 2,331
Justin Dine 2,123
• County Commissioner District 2 (90 percent):
Chris Edwards 1,378
Randy Stamps 976
David Cobb 200
• United States Senator (88 percent)
R-Jim Inhofe leads three other opponents.
D-Abby Broyles leads three other opponents.
• Corporation Commissioner (80 percent)
(Republican)
Todd Hiett 5,459
Harold Spradling 2,170
• State Question 802 (84 percent and local votes only)
No 7,186
Yes 4,934
• U.S. Representative District No. 1 (84 percent)
(Democrat)
Mark Keeter 2,344
Kojo Asamoa-Caesar 1,413