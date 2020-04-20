Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott has announced his intent to seek re-election. He believes a substantial decrease in crime within the county during his tenure warrants a second term in office.
Elliott cites a 2018 Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation report that reflected a 30-percent decrease in major crimes in Wagoner County including homicide, forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assaults, auto theft, burglary, property crimes and motor vehicle theft.
He believes the decrease in crime is no coincidence, but a direct result of vows he made to neighbors when he asked for their vote four years ago.
Among those promises was to provide professionalism and expertise from Wagoner County’s sworn protectors, increase the number and quality of patrol deputies and investigators and supply them with rigorous, hands-on training and state-of-the-art vehicles and equipment.
“I believe each kept promise made our community safer,” he said.
Elliott said he has improved the safety and security of the jail while being an honest steward of taxpayer money.
“We want the very best from and for our staff, but that does not have to require more money,” he said. “We prove every day you can do more with less.”
Elliott said he expects value from every dollar; therefore, he looks for savings and seeks synergies to invest in the department’s future. He has secured grants and partnerships to help fund equipment, technology and special programs.
He believes he has also improved relationships with multiple state agencies and area law enforcement agencies.
“I’ve set a high bar and have great expectations for all of my deputies and employees. I continue to emphasize honesty, integrity, leadership, accountability and transparency,” he admitted.
Elliott routinely organizes and participates in community forums to provide tips about crime trends and personal safety. His office has launched a website, mobile app and a Facebook page where the public can monitor his performance.
“To the voters of Wagoner County, thank you for entrusting me with the safety of the community we call home, where Judy and I raised five children and where most of our 10 grandchildren still live and attend school,” Elliott said. “I’d be honored and humbled if you’d extend that trust through another term as your sheriff.”
The Primary Election is set for June 30. This will be a winner-take-all race.