Hotcakes

An employee with the McDonald's Restaurant in Wagoner hand delivered hotcake breakfasts to firefighters on staff with the Wagoner Fire Department on Friday as a way of saying "thank you" for your service during the coronavirus pandemic. Accepting the meals are firefighters Darrell Watkins, ,Chief Kelly Grooms and J.W. Barry, from left.  CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

The McDonald's locations in Wagoner and Coweta hosted a "Hotcakes for Heroes" event Friday, April 10  for all first responders working for police departments, fire departments, sheriff's offices, emergency medical services and emergency management during this COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

Free hotcakes were served while supplies lasted via carry-out or drive-thru to those who showed their emergency services I.D.

In Wagoner, deliveries were made to the Wagoner Fire Department and Wagoner Police Department.

"We are so grateful for the support you show our communities as you strive to keep us safe during this unsettling time," McDonalds officials say. "From our McFfamily to yours, thank you!"

