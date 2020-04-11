The McDonald's locations in Wagoner and Coweta hosted a "Hotcakes for Heroes" event Friday, April 10 for all first responders working for police departments, fire departments, sheriff's offices, emergency medical services and emergency management during this COVID-19 PANDEMIC.
Free hotcakes were served while supplies lasted via carry-out or drive-thru to those who showed their emergency services I.D.
In Wagoner, deliveries were made to the Wagoner Fire Department and Wagoner Police Department.
"We are so grateful for the support you show our communities as you strive to keep us safe during this unsettling time," McDonalds officials say. "From our McFfamily to yours, thank you!"