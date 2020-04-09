The McDonald's locations in Wagoner and Coweta will host a "Hotcakes for Heroes" event Friday, April 10 from 6-10:30 a.m. for all first responders working for police departments, fire departments, sheriff's offices, emergency medical services and emergency management.
Free hotcakes will be served while supplies last via carry-out or drive-thru to those who show their emergency services I.D.
"We are so grateful for the support you show our communities as you strive to keep us safe during this unsettling time," McDonalds officials say. "From our McFfamily to yours, thank you!"