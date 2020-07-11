We remain in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and these are trying times for everyone. On behalf of the long-term care Ombudsman program, we hope you are finding ways to stay safe and healthy while coping with the effects of COVID-19.
This health and economic crisis has been no less impactful on our long-term care residents. In some ways, the effects have been even more severe compared to those for people living in the community.
As of recent numbers, long-term care related cases account for a little more than 10 percent of the overall positive cases and about half of the reported COVID-19 deaths. Staff at facilities and government agencies at both the state and federal level have taken unprecedented steps to try and keep residents and employees safe.
Many of these steps have resulted in prolonged isolation and separation of residents from visitors and loved ones.
As Ombudsman staff, we have received multiple reports and complaints from residents, families and staff regarding increased feelings of depression, frustration and despair felt by residents and their loved ones.
Restrictions are slowly being lifted, and each long-term care facility is submitting a plan to the Oklahoma State Health Department that lays out in detail how they plan to continue to keep residents safe while allowing for the gradual lifting of some, but not all, of the restrictions on visitation.
Some facilities are allowing for outdoor visits and scheduled visits in designated areas. Some restrictions still apply including limits on length and frequency of visits as well as number of visitors at one time.
In addition, visitors will likely be required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and follow infection control guidelines. Each facility has designed an individual plan that meets the specific needs of their residents while following guidance from state and federal agencies.
The gradual reopening will continue to evolve according to the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 situation and the responding actions taken by the government agencies and facilities.
We encourage you to continue to reach out and stay connected to residents through a variety of options that may include:
- limited in-person visits;
- video conferencing;
- phone calls;
- window visits, and
- “old fashioned” correspondence.
Despite some changes to protocol, most residents are still able to receive gifts such as pictures, snacks and other small items. Be sure and reach out to facility staff to determine how best to connect with your loved one and still keep residents and staff safe.
No one knows how long this situation will last, but we will eventually come out on the other side. Try to remain positive and encourage residents to focus on the positive things that are taking place.
As always, the Ombudsman program is still here to advocate for long-term care residents. If you have any questions or concerns regarding your loved ones, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us, Scott Harding, (918) 913-9582 or Gina Elliott (918) 913-9587.