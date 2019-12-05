Coweta’s Southside Elementary will host its annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser this Saturday, Dec. 7 from 8-10 a.m. at the school.
Now in its 12th year, Breakfast with Santa is put on by Coweta Masonic Lodge No. 251 and the Southside Elementary PTO. It is the school’s largest fundraising event of the year.
All area residents are invited to come and enjoy a pancake and sausage breakfast with family and friends. The meal will be prepared and served by Coweta Mason’s and PTO members and volunteers.
Tickets at the door are $5 for persons ages 4 and up and $1 for children ages 3 and under.
Throughout the early morning, nearly two dozen silent auction baskets will be up for bid in the multi-purpose facility. A wide assortment of items will be available.
Bidding will end at 10 a.m., at which time the PTO reserves the right to go to a live auction on any basket.
Also offered will be photographs of children with Santa Claus. Cost is $5.
There will be face painting, trains and opportunities to write letters to Santa.
Coweta Mason’s and all Southside PTO members cordially invite the public to attend. The school is located on South Highway 72 across from the First Baptist Church.