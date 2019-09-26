Now that temperatures are starting to cool off and lake levels are not as high, anglers will find conditions to be just right for spending time in the outdoors fishing.
Here is the latest fishing report released by officials with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Ft. Gibson: September 23. Elevation 7 ft. above normal, water 77 and murky. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits, topwater lures, tube jigs, swim baits and lipless crankbaits around docks, main lake, shorelines and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and shad along channels. Paddlefish snagging fair below the dam. Anglers and boaters should use caution while navigating during flooded conditions. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Keystone: September 19. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around points. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: September 20. Elevation above normal, water 72 and murky. Trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and shad along the river mouth. River flow was 4,200 cfs around the clock at the time of this report. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Tenkiller: September 22. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits in coves, around docks and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure. Channel and blue catfish fair on live bait in the main lake. White bass fair trolling. Most catfish being caught on trotlines. Bass fisherman reporting good success. All other fishermen reporting fair. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Eufaula: September 20. Elevation normal, water 88 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad along flats and river channel. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.