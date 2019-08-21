For the first time in history, the Coweta’s Got Talent competition scheduled during Fall Festival is opening up to all Wagoner County residents.
The annual competition features talent of all kinds from contestants of all ages.
“Every year we have a lot of Wagoner County residents who really want to participate. We are going to open it up so anyone who wants to participate can, but still make it a local talent show,” said contest chairman Sarah Wells.
“We just have a lot of talent here in Wagoner County, and there is not really any other avenue for them to showcase their talents, aside from the pageant which requires you being female and of a certain age,” she continued. “This opens that up for those who do not qualify to compete in the pageant.
Tryouts will be held in early September to whittle the field down to 25 contestants to go on stage. A different set of judges will be used for the tryout than the actual competition.
The deadline to apply is Thursday, Sept. 5.
“We have 13 applications as of Monday from dancers, singers and even a comedian,” she said, noting contestants ranging in age from 2-26.
“We want talent of all ages. Talent is not age specific, and it also isn’t just a singing competition,” Wells assured. “I’m super excited to see we have a comedian signed up.”
One year there was a senior citizen who played harmonica and had everyone in the crowd cheering him on.
Applications for the Coweta’s Got Talent competition are available on the Coweta Chamber website (www.cowetachamber.com) under the Fall Festival Page. They may also be picked up from Wells at the Farm Bureau office, 120 S. Broadway.
Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners in both the junior division (ages 12-Under) and senior division (ages 13-Over).
Tryouts will be held Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Coweta Assembly of God Church Youth Building, 29707 E. Hwy. 51.