Cash prizes, bragging rights and a trophy are up for grabs in the 2020 Backyard BBQ Contest planned Friday, June 12 in conjunction with the Beats, Brews & BBQ Festival in downtown Wagoner.
Organizers are looking for individuals who think they are the best barbeque chef in Wagoner County to enter the competition.
Entry fee is $50 per team.
Set-up time is set for 7 a.m. and meat turn-in time is $5 p.m. for chicken and 5:30 p.m. for pulled pork.
The barbeque event will consist of a competition judged by local judges and a People’s Choice event judged by the public. Taster kits will be sold with proceeds benefitting future events and revitalization in downtown Wagoner.
Winner of the People’s Choice Award will receive $200. Runner-up cash prizes will go to the second through fifth place winners. The payout is subject to change depending on the number of teams entered.
To register, call 918-577-1772 or go online to DowntownWagoner.org.