Monday, June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. To commemorate that designation, the EODD Area Agency on Aging reminds the public not only not only that the problem exists, but what signs to watch for and how to report suspected abuse.
According to EODD AAA officials, elder abuse is widespread. Every year, an estimated one in 10 older Americans is a victim of elder abuse. And that’s only part of the picture.
Experts believe elder abuse is significantly under-reported, in part because so many communities lack the social supports that would make it easier for those who experience abuse to report it. Research suggests that as few as one in 14 cases of elder abuse comes to the attention of authorities.
“The National Institute on Aging reminds us that abuse can happen to anyone, anywhere and can take many forms — physical, emotional or sexual abuse, neglect, abandonment, fraud and financial exploitation,” said Steve Peterson. “While abuse can happen to anyone, victims tend to most often be women or those with disabilities, memory problems or dementia. Any older adult who relies on someone else for help with daily activities is at risk.”
According to NIA, common signs of elder abuse include:
- Trouble sleeping;
- Unexplained weight loss;
- Depression or confusion;
- Unexplained bruises, burns or scars;
- Rocking motion or other signs of trauma;
- Violent or agitated behavior;
- Withdrawal;
- Disheveled appearance, and
- Presence of bed sores or other preventable conditions.
Peterson said many older adults are too ashamed or embarrassed to report abuse.
“If you see signs or suspect abuse, try to speak with the senior in private. Reassure him or her that you are willing to help. Then go with the senior to talk with the authorities and put an end to the abuse,” he urged.
For more information about elder abuse and how to report it, call EODD AAA AT 918-682-7891. If you believe someone is in urgent danger, call 911 or the local police department right
Other useful numbers to keep in mind include:
• Adult Abuse/APS Hotline - (800) 522-3511
• Oklahoma Elder Abuse Prevention Alliance - (918) 231-8376