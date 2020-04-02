In an additional effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of Wagoner has officially closed off all playground equipment at Maple Park. Authorities say the equipment has been barricaded for the safety of Wagoner citizens.
Closed are the playground equipment, swing sets, park restroom facilities and all park pavilions.
“The park will remain open, but all visitors need to practice social distancing to include leaving six feet of space between park users and no gatherings of more than 10 people,” a post on the city’s Facebook page stated. “We thank you in advance for your cooperation.