A very important delivery has been made to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, April 3, State Rep. Kevin McDugle and State Rep. Scott Fetgatter dropped off medical equipment and masks for office employees to help protect them during the coronavirus pandemic.
The supplies were gathered from the state’s stockpile for use by Wagoner County first responders.
“I would like to recognize Rep. McDugle and Rep. Fetgatter for traveling to Wagoner County and assisting with the procuring and distribution of much needed PPE,” Sheriff Chris Elliott said. “I would also like to recognize Sen. Kim David and Sen. John Haste for their assistance as well.”
The sheriff also applauded Oklahoma Gov. .Kevin Stitt and his staff at the governor’s office.
“We had an open line of communication throughout the day with Secretary of State Michael Rogers who assisted and facilitated getting the PPE equipment to counties all over the state,” Elliott noted. “Thanks to the team effort – especially to team member and Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood, the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office has the equipment needed to protect themselves from this dangerous contagion.”