A $15 a day bonus was approved for essential employees by the Wagoner Public Schools board of education during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 14.
Employees working in the child nutrition program are among those that will receive the extra funds for work done while school is closed due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
The meeting was held via video conference with the exception of Board Clerk Michael Hickman, who appeared in person in the board meeting room.
In other action:
• The board approved a resolution to grant emergency powers to the superintendent.
• Superintendent Randy Harris wants to wait until after April 30 before having a serious discussion about some kind of graduation exercise for the 2020 seniors.
• The board approved the last day of school will be May 8. Teachers have until May 15 to finalize grades.
• Approved a sliding scale of pay as a retirement incentive. The money would be paid based on the number of years of service from a predetermined scale. This could only be used one time.
• Hailey Black was approved as the new high school art teacher for the 2020-21 school year.
• Approved teleconferencing or video conferencing regulations.
• Accepted the resignation of Tony Roseborough.