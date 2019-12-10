Eternity Fraternity Christian Center has simple rules to follow for a youth to enter the facility: No profanity, dress appropriately, no tobacco use or alcohol or drug paraphernalia, no fighting, no vulgar gestures and only Christian music allowed.
The last rule is once you leave, you cannot return. Teens have followed those guidelines to have fun at the center with good fellowship thrown in.
Yes, there are a lot of rules to be part of this group, but what citizens don’t know is Eternity Fraternity has big dreams, too.
The mission of Eternity Fraternity has always been to cater to kids in a Christian entity.
Director Charles Burns wants to take it one step further. He was recently notified of property to the south of the current EF location will be available for purchase.
It would be a perfect addition to the EF long range plan. Since EF has no debt and all current donations go back 99.9 percent into the facility, Burns is trying to raise funds.
“The vision is to build a Family Crisis Center to help local families that are in need of temporary housing (short term),” said Burns. “We have raised $30,000 so far and still are (over) $40,000 short.
“Eternity Fraternity has been here 26 years helping kids and now we want to help families, also.”
If there is anyone interested in donating to this new cause, donate to the current budget for Wagoner youth or just to volunteer, call Burns at 918-485-0884.
To be able to keep the doors open through the month of December, volunteers are desparately needed. Right now, there are openings on some weekends.
Donations can be sent to Eternity Fraternity at P.O. Box 531 * Wagoner, Okla. 74477.
Donations also can be brought to 105 Cohn in Wagoner, too.