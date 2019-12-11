The Department of Public Safety has announced they are extending hours at three driver license office locations.
DPS is pilot testing the extended hours in an effort to provide better customer service at Broken Arrow, 1635 S. Main St. Operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Monday and Thursday.
Extended hours will also be offered at Tulsa Eastgate, 14002 E. 21st St. in Tulsa. Hours will be 6:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call the DPS public information office at 405-425-7709.