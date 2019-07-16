It was a zoo Thursday, July 11 in the Wagoner Civic Center as the Extreme Animals Show came to town for the Wagoner City Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.
About seven animals got to meet the crowd up close and personal during the demonstration.
“Zookeeper” Peter educated the audience on how to handle the animals and what they do in their native habitat.
The last show before the July 25 Concert in Maple Park and Pool Party will feature ventriloquist Wayne & Wingnut on July 18.
The Summer Reading Program, “A Universe of Stories”, ends on July 26 with another Friday movie at the Civic Center.
Officials reminded the audience that winners must be present at the time of any drawing to win and all reading logs are due on July 19.