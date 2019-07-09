A variety of approvals ranging from the purchase of rock and sand to new lights for the airport topped the items at the July 1 City of Wagoner Council meeting.
Kemp Stone, Apac Central and the Muskogee Sand Company won contracts for needed city materials.
Kemp Stone won the bidding for ¾-inch clean rock and ¾-inch Class A rock.
Apac Central garnered the 1 ½-inch Crusher Run and the contract for Fill Sand.
Muskogee’s Sand Company won for the Masonry Sand.
In other council action, council members:
• Approved the reappointment of Mary Jane Whisnant as board member of the Wagoner Hospital Authority.
• Approved a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration for the design and construction of PAPI lights at the Wagoner Municipal Airport. The cost to do this without the grant was estimated at $220,000. The grant will pay $148,770.
• Approved Resolution No. 621 about establishing fees for Emergency Medical Services provided by the City of Wagoner. The fee of $13 was reached and passed.
• Green Country Wildlife Specialist won the pest control bid on 17 city properties.
• Approved to enter into an agreement with Infrastructure Solutions Groups for engineering services on the train depot relocation, site design services and downtown sewer replacement.
Under employee approvals, the council ended the probation period for Thomas Applegate. His new pay as of July 1 will be $22.87 per hour.
The Wagoner City Public Library hired Mallory Naugle as a full time circulation clerk at $10.03 per hour, also effective July 1.