Look no further than downtown Coweta to find that perfect fair food item that is synonymous with Fall Festival!
Satisfy your festival food cravings by patronizing the vendors along Food Alley.
American Legion Post 226 — turkey legs, Legion burgers, hotdogs, cheeseburgers, beverages.
Wild Goose, LLC – bratwurst, Italian or Polish sausage, chicken on a stick, foot-long corndogs, junior corndogs, hot dogs, nachos, funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos, deep fried cookie dough, beverages.
Deb’s Pineapple Whip – original pink pineapple whip, Flavorburst ice cream, shakes, fruit smoothies, shaved ice, root beer float, jumbo corn dog, chicken on a stick, mozzarella cheese stick, beverages.
SKT Concessions #1 and #2 Indian tacos, corn dogs, ribbon fries, funnel cakes, fried Snickers, fried Oreos, fried pickles, chicken baskets, cheese on a stick, chicken on a stick, loaded fries and nachos, beverages.
Deep South Smokehouse Pulled pork sandwich, cheddar sandwich, Memphis wrap, nachos, barbeque nachos, Memphis nachos, beverages, more.
Deep South Fish House Chicken, fish, shrimp and alligator po-boys, tacos, baskets and on-a-stick, beverages.
Sweet Treats Ice cream sandwiches.
Smokin’ Son of a Gunn Brisket and bologna.
Youth Bowfishing Association Beverages, ice.
Cactus Cones Snow Cones.
El Rancho Food Truck Authentic Mexican food including tacos, burritos, quesadilla, tortas, nacho fries and California burritos.