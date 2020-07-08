Everyone entering the Wagoner County Courthouse including but not limited to the court clerk’s office, courtrooms, hallways, common areas, conference rooms and restrooms will now be required to wear a facial covering that covers both the nose and mouth. The move comes after the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Wagoner County and Oklahoma continues to rise.
In an administrative directive filed by District Judge Doug Kirkley on July 6, "everyone" includes attorneys, witnesses, parties and participants.
“If you are found to violate this requirement after being given a warning, you could be held in contempt of court pursuant to rules for Rules for the District Court,” the order stated.
Those in the courthouse should also exercise social distancing while participating in litigation, waiting for a case to be called and congregating for discussions about the cases.
Kirkley said a few weeks ago, the county eased restrictions in order to get the courthouse and Wagoner County back open again. In late June and early July, there was a flood of unfortunate cases coming in.
“There was a commissioner’s meeting, people started standing around in the hallways and during the protective order docket, it was shoulder-to-shoulder (with people),” the judge recalled. “We started having to tell people, ‘Let’s get back outside and try again.’”
Kirkley called the state Department of Health and asked for suggestions in order to get the courthouse open. He was told, ‘At a minimum wear a mask and if you can, social distance.”
“I put an order together and went to the county commissioner’s meeting on Monday (July 6) to present it to them and ask if they supported for people to wear a mask. I wanted their support,” Kirkley noted. “It’s my responsibility for the courtrooms as district judge but the hallways and common areas are the commissioners’ call. They voted on it unanimously, it is a joint venture.
“Judge Shook and Judge Luton supported it and the court clerk felt it was necessary as well.”
The judge said he understands people need to do business at the courthouse, whether it’s to go to court, pay taxes, file real estate titles or deeds or work with the court clerk.
“I feel it’s incumbent on the district court to protect not only the people who work there, but the people who are coming there as well,” Kirkley said
Kirkley said he knows requiring masks is not the most popular thing, but calls it “the right thing.”
“I’ve been elected to make decisions, and right or wrong, I want to be on the fair side of it,” he assured. “I have to trust what the medical community is telling me and that is that masks will help prevent spread. I think it’s the right thing to do.”
This administrative order will be in place until further notice. The subject will be addressed weekly at the Wagoner County Commissioners' meetings.