Two Wagoner Main Street eating spots have closed or are about to close, making people wonder where to grab lunch without leaving downtown.
That’s what happened when the Main Street Café closed for good, and the Koffee Kan will officially shut down on July 31.
It did not take too long to get another café tenant for the Main Street Cafe spot on the west side of Main Street. Smokin’ Sisters will move in, but an exact date has not been determined.
There is also news that a local businessman will move into the Koffee Kan space, but that has not been finalized, either.
“I’d like to thank all the people who supported us over the last five years,” said Koffee Kan owner Madison Tripp.
Tripp’s fresh cakes and pastries will be missed. The lunch fare was also top notch.
Tripp plans to move out of Wagoner once the Koffee Kan closes.
“There is also no update on when renovations will be made for the Harris Building,” said Pam Karnes, who is chairman of the Wagoner Economic Development Authority.
Big economic news for Wagoner is the potential for the growing, processing and research facility for hemp and medical cannabis that’s expected to be grown in the county.
Karnes expressed the Authority’s stance on this new industry trying to take root in Wagoner.
“It’s an entirely new economy … I don’t care if a business is going to build widgets or grow medical cannabis,” Karnes said. “If it brings jobs to this town, it doesn’t matter. It’s worth the work and effort. That’s how the board feels.”
Karnes had plenty of praise for Schalliol’s Bar, Grill & Lanes. This family owned business at 121 N. Main has put a lot of time and money into an eating establishment with an unusual, but tasty menu.
The fact that it’s also a fun place to bowl, have a corporate team building day or even hold a bachelorette party is icing on the cake.
“They continue to try and adjust and be flexible (in their business model),” Karnes said of the business. “We were there Saturday night and it was packed.
“We want people to remember that’s an (eating) option, too,” Karnes said.
Other established eateries that draw faithful customers downtown on Cherokee Street are Boom a Rang Diner and The Red Rooster.