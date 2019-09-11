Closing out the festival with a 9:30 p.m. Saturday performance will be Tulsa-based recording artists Alaska & Madi, a country duo that has been singing together for over a decade.
They made their television debut on The Voice, landing a spot on Team Blake. Blake describes their tight harmonies as “having the same magic as the Pistol Annies”. Adam Levine calls them “perfectly in sync, dynamic and confident performers”.
After The Voice, Alaska and Madi headed to Nashville to record their first album.
They have opened for country greats including the The Oakridge Boys, Cole Swindell, Chase Bryant, Parmalee, Vince Gill and more.