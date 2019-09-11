You’ve seen them on stages across Oklahoma this past year, and now the Brothers Rebellion will make their Fall Festival debut at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the grandstand stage.
Brothers Rebellion is a group of guys who came from different walks of life with different backgrounds, but music brought them together. They met playing gigs and open mics in various Northeast Oklahoma locations and became good friends.
The quartet plays several genres of music including country, red dirt, classic rock and southern rock.
Welcome to Brothers Rebellion!