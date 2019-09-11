Owen Eckhardt of Broken Arrow will perform live on the grandstand stage Saturday at 8 p.m.
Eckhardt, 16, began singing as a small child. After becoming proficient at the piano, he taught himself to play guitar in 2018. He has also begun writing his own music.
He has performed at local festivals and private events.
Although he has a broad interest in all genres of music, his style favors country/red dirt country. His musical influences include artists such as John Mayer and Tyler Childers and bands such as the Turnpike Troubadors.