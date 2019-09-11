An Americana/Red Dirt act based out of Tahlequah, “Ragland” was formed in 2015 when Autumn Ragland and Sam Cox combined both of their solo projects into one shortly after being married.
Ragland performs approximately 200 shows a year on the road. The band just put out a third album titled “Murphy’s Law”. The lead single from the album, “Footsteps”, managed to hit the Top 40 on Texas/Red Dirt Radio.
Please welcome Ragland Band to Coweta! Their performance is slated for 9 p.m. Friday on the grandstand stage.