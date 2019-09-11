Scars of Salvation returns to the Fall Festival stage this year with a 1:15 p.m. Saturday performance. The band, formed in 2016, is comprised of Worship Pastor Shane Woodrow (lead vocals/acoustic guitar), Josh Edgmon (bass), Eldon Hutson and Andrew Treat (electric guitar), Christi Woodrow (vocals/keyboard), Jeff McGuire (accoustic guitar/vocals) and Adam York (drums).
The band combines a southern rock style sound with modern worship to create an awesome and unique blended worship experience. Musical influences come from a variety of genres as band members have diverse backgrounds in music.
Scars of Salvation leads worship each Sunday (10:45 a.m.) at CrossPoint Baptist Church in Coweta. The band also performs at community events with the ultimate goal to point others to the cross.