Friday night entertainment on the Fall Festival stage begins at 5 p.m. with a performance by The Paul Holt Band, playing all your favorite tunes from the 1960s through the 1990s just the way you remember them!
A versatile five-piece band, they play cover songs from all of your favorite classic rock artists including Tom Petty, The Beatles, The Eagles, ELO, John Cougar, Fleetwood Mac, The Pretenders, and MORE .
They also perform songs by country greats like Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean.
The setlist is fun, the music is contagious and you know every word by heart – come sing along with The Paul Holt Band!