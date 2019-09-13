A capacity crowd gathered in downtown Coweta Thursday, Sept. 12 and later at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center to witness the crowning of new community royalty.
Miss Fall Festival Whitney Jennings, Miss Teen Fall Festival McKayla Brooks, Miss Pre-Teen Fall Festival Lily Perschnick and Little Miss Fall Festival Rylie Abel were crowned at the conclusion of their respective contests during the 45th Annual Fall Festival Pageant.
Much of the Little Miss and Pre-Teen competition commenced on the grandstand stage before inclement weather forced the remainder of the pageant to move indoors.
Grace Reece was named as Most Photogenic in the Miss Fall Festival competition.
In the Miss Teen event, Averie Theodore was named first runner-up and winner of the Most Photogenic award.
In the Miss Pre-Teen contest, first runner-up honors went to Grace Yocham. Lauren Stacey was the second runner-up and Ireland Dodson was the third runner-up. Winner of Miss Photogenic honors was Adrienne Burke.
Rounding out the royal court in the Little Miss pageant were Presley Fisher, first runner-up; Brooklyn Beyer, second runner-up and Madelyn Watkins, third runner-up and Miss Photogenic.
The newly crowned Fall Festival royalty will represent Coweta in the coming year as community ambassadors for the Coweta Chamber of Commerce.
A photo gallery of Thursdays pageants will be forthcoming at www.wagonercountyat.com.