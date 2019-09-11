Thursday, Sept. 12
5 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies, Grandstand Stage
5 p.m. - Vendors and Food Booths Open, Vendor Row & Food Alley
5-10 p.m. - Midway Opens; Unlimited Ride Wristband, $25 (weather permitting)
5:30 p.m. - Little Miss and Miss Pre-Teen Fall Festival Pageants, Grandstand Stage
7:30 p.m. - Miss Teen and Miss Fall Festival Pageants, Grandstand Stage
10 p.m. - Midway Closes
Friday, Sept. 13
12-1 p.m. - Some Food Vendors Open for Lunch, Food Alley
5 p.m. - Welcome and Announcements, Grandstand Stage
5 p.m. - Food and Vendor Booths Open, Food Alley and Midway
5 p.m. - Midway Opens (weather permitting)
5 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament, corner of Pecan and Broadway
5-6 p.m. - Paul Holt Band, Grandstand Stage
6-7:30 p.m. - Community Special Athletes Sweets Auction, Grandstand Stage
7:30-8:30 p.m. - Brothers Rebellion, Grandstand Stage
9-11 p.m. - Ragland Band, Grandstand Stage
11 p.m. - Midway Closes
Saturday, Sept. 14
6-7 a.m. - Tour de Cowtown Registration, Coweta High School Parking Lot
8 a.m. - Tour de Cowtown begins
8 a.m.- 3 p.m. - DAV Car Show, Broadway Street from Pecan to Hwy. 51-B
9 a.m. - 45th Annual Fall Festival Parade, Pecan St., Bristow Ave. and Chestnut St.
9 a.m. - Food and Vendor Booths Open, Vendor Row & Food Alley
9:45 a.m. - Inaugural Zoo Derby, Grandstand Stage
10 a.m. - Goldfish Scramble, east entrance of Food Alley
11 a.m. - American Legion Centennial Ceremony, corner of Pecan and Broadway
12 p.m. - Midway Opens; $25 unlimited ride wristbands until 4 p.m. (weather permitting)
12-1 p.m. - Coweta Jazz Band, Grandstand Stage
1:15-2:15 p.m. - Scars of Salvation, Grandstand Stage
3:30-6 p.m. - Coweta’s Got Talent, Grandstand Stage
6-7:30 p.m. - Coweta Tiger Pride Band Dessert Auction, Grandstand Stage
8-9 p.m. - Owen Eckhardt, Grandstand Stage
9:30-10:30 p.m. - Alaska & Madi, Grandstand Stage