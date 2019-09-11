Thursday, Sept. 12

5 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies, Grandstand Stage

5 p.m. - Vendors and Food Booths Open, Vendor Row & Food Alley

5-10 p.m. - Midway Opens; Unlimited Ride Wristband, $25 (weather permitting)

5:30 p.m. - Little Miss and Miss Pre-Teen Fall Festival Pageants, Grandstand Stage

7:30 p.m. - Miss Teen and Miss Fall Festival Pageants, Grandstand Stage

10 p.m. - Midway Closes

Friday, Sept. 13

12-1 p.m. - Some Food Vendors Open for Lunch, Food Alley

5 p.m. - Welcome and Announcements, Grandstand Stage

5 p.m. - Food and Vendor Booths Open, Food Alley and Midway

5 p.m. - Midway Opens (weather permitting)

5 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament, corner of Pecan and Broadway

5-6 p.m. - Paul Holt Band, Grandstand Stage

6-7:30 p.m. - Community Special Athletes Sweets Auction, Grandstand Stage

7:30-8:30 p.m. - Brothers Rebellion, Grandstand Stage

9-11 p.m. - Ragland Band, Grandstand Stage

11 p.m. - Midway Closes

Saturday, Sept. 14

6-7 a.m. - Tour de Cowtown Registration, Coweta High School Parking Lot

8 a.m. - Tour de Cowtown begins

8 a.m.- 3 p.m. - DAV Car Show, Broadway Street from Pecan to Hwy. 51-B

9 a.m. - 45th Annual Fall Festival Parade, Pecan St., Bristow Ave. and Chestnut St.

9 a.m. - Food and Vendor Booths Open, Vendor Row & Food Alley

9:45 a.m. - Inaugural Zoo Derby, Grandstand Stage

10 a.m. - Goldfish Scramble, east entrance of Food Alley

11 a.m. - American Legion Centennial Ceremony, corner of Pecan and Broadway

12 p.m. - Midway Opens; $25 unlimited ride wristbands until 4 p.m. (weather permitting)

12-1 p.m. - Coweta Jazz Band, Grandstand Stage

1:15-2:15 p.m. - Scars of Salvation, Grandstand Stage

3:30-6 p.m. - Coweta’s Got Talent, Grandstand Stage

6-7:30 p.m. - Coweta Tiger Pride Band Dessert Auction, Grandstand Stage

8-9 p.m. - Owen Eckhardt, Grandstand Stage

9:30-10:30 p.m. - Alaska & Madi, Grandstand Stage

Tags

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com