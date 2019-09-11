Enjoy the festival and check out the many vendors along the midway. From informational items, products and services to specialty items, there will be something for everyone at Fall Festival!

Setting up operations for the festival’s three day run will be:

Air Evac Lifeteam

Annie’s

Arkansas Verdigris Valley Health Centers

ATM Global Corporation

AT&T Communication Solutions

Beyond the Trend Boutique, LLC

Big 12 Trading

Blue Star Mothers Wagoner County

Campbell Auto Repair

Century 21

Chalked Squared

Chinowth & Cohen

Community Builders

Companion Solutions

Coweta Baptist Church

Coweta First United Methodist Church

Coweta Pentecostal Church

Coweta Police and Fire Departments

Creature and Lipsy Glass

Damsel in Defense

Davis Chapel

Department of Human Services

Diamondhead Wines

EXP Realty

Express RX

Exterior Solutions by Craig’s Roofing/Tecta American OK, LLC

Face It Face Painting

Forbes Mill Works

Freedom Insurance Group

Keepsake Jewelry

Mc Variety Store

Paparazzi Accessories

Phillip Pool

Pink Zebra

Renewal by Anderson

Representative Kevin McDugle

Representative Scott Fetgatter

SA Stained Glass Creations

Soul II Sole Performing Arts and Event Center

The Gideons International

The Jungle Store

The Painting Gypsy

The Red Fern

Commisssioner Tim Kelley

Usborne Books

Vesta Foundation Solutions

Wagoner County Democratic Party

Wagoner County Emergency Management

Wagoner County E-911

Wagoner County Health Department

Wagoner County Republican Party

Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office

