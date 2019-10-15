Looking for something fun for the family to do as Halloween approaches? The following activities are taking place around Wagoner County. Be sure to attend any and all of the celebrations!
Coweta Church of God of Prophecy
The Coweta Church of God of Prophecy will host its annual Community Chili Supper and Harvestfest event Friday, Oct. 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the church, 123 W. Sycamore Street.
A meal of chili with all the fixings will be served in the fellowship hall while the festival takes place in the Youth Ministries Center. There is no charge.
As for the festival, games, candy, music and free food will all be a part of the fun.
The public is invited. For more details, call 918-486-5358.
Downtown Wagoner Corp.
Downtown Wagoner Corp. will host a variety of holiday activities Saturday, Oct. 26 on both North Main and South Main.
A Hobblin Goblin Costume Parade will be held at 4 p.m., followed by Trunk or Treat at 5 p.m. A costume contest will follow Trunk or Treat.
Crafts and games will be offered at the Wagoner City Library from 5-7 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., an outdoor movie will be shown in the burned out building (BOB) location.
Porter First Baptist
The Porter First Baptist Church will hold its annual Trunk-Or-Treat event Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. in downtown Porter.
Organizers say there will be candy, prizes, games, kiddie rides, face painting, animals, inflatables, food and much more.
All children in the community are invited and encouraged to attend.
Cornerstone Church
The Cornerstone Church in Wagoner will host a Family Fun Night Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the church, 102 S. Polk.
Organizers say there will be snacks, games, candy, face painting and more beginning at 7 p.m. Costumes are welcome.
All activities are free and the public is invited to attend.
Downtown Coweta Trunk-or-Treat
The Coweta Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat event Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the downtown Broadway District. More than 2,000 costume clad individuals are expected to attend.
There will be a contest for best decorated trunk with prizes of $200, $100 and $50. Cars can be registered at bit.ly/treats2019.
A costume contest will be held behind FNB Coweta. Signup is from 5:30-5:45 p.m. and judging begins at 6 p.m. Categories are birth through kindergarten, 1st through 3rd Grade, 4th through 6th Grade and Family. To enter the family category, there must be two or more in the family with a child in or below 6th grade.
Prizes include $50, $25 and $15 for first through third place winners in each division.
“Come join us in a safe, fun place to trick or treat and enjoy Halloween,” organizers invite. “We will have restaurants that will be open late as well.”
Wagoner First Assembly
Wagoner’s First Assembly of God Church will host its annual Fall Festival celebration Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the church, 1998 W. Hwy. 51.
The free event for all ages will feature carnival games, free candy, a bounce house and much more in a safe family atmosphere.
All area residents are invited and encouraged to attend. To learn more, call the church at 918-485-5324.