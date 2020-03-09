Wagoner educators and the students they teach will be the benefactors of a very successful Fashion Show fundraiser hosted Monday, March 2 by the Wagoner Education Foundation, Inc.
The evening affair included fashions modeled by Wagoner teachers, a light dinner, a silent auction and live auction.
Now in its ninth year, the 2020 Fashion Show raised $16,502 to fund grants for teachers in the coming school year. Janet Lane, WEFI President, said $8,275 of that amount was generously donated by businesses and individuals before the event.
“Many donations come from individuals who have come to know this is the organization’s only fundraiser of the year and they want to contribute to the organization’s efforts,” Lane said.
The silent auction raised $3,310. Among the top money raisers were the Bulldog quilt made by Charla Vaught, tickets to an Alan Jackson concert donated by Radio Station 106.1, an UGG blanket donated by Dillard’s of Woodland Hills Mall and an OSU firewood rack built and donated by Sean Cooper.
Works of art donated by Wagoner Arts Alliance members, along with donations from local businesses, also drew generous bids.
The quilt, which is always a big draw, was purchased by Kay Cleeland with a top bid of $800.
Lane said a new attraction at the Fashion Show this year was an exhibit featuring decorative wreaths designed by staff at each of the five Wagoner Public School campuses. Collectively, they raised $500.
The highest bid of $140 was for the Wagoner Middle School wreath while Ellington Early Childhood Center’s entry was a very close second.
Modeling clothing from Bella Meas, Dillard’s and Rock-N-Mama’s were Denise Brinkley, Holly Cagle, Elsa Kuehn, Sherrie Moody, Melinda Purtle, Stacie Schilling, Susan Smith and Tracy White.
Male models Coach Zach Ange and science teacher Craig Flatter entertained the crowd while modeling attire from Dillard’s. Emcee Anthony Jackson encouraged the men to “strut their stuff” for tips from the ladies in the audience. All donations went toward the evening’s totals.
Lane said a total of 190 tickets were sold for the show, with only a few seats remaining empty.
“It was fun and everything went smoothly,” she assured. “The Wagoner Education Foundation wishes to thank all that participated.
Photos and lists of donors can be found on the WEFI Facebook page.