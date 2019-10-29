What better way to kick off the fall season than by shopping for holiday gifts at home in Coweta.
On Saturday, Nov. 2 the First Baptist Church of Coweta will host its annual FBC Gift Market. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. patrons are invited to stop by for a unique shopping experience, featuring something for everyone.
This shopping opportunity gives local artisans, craftsmen and businesses an opportunity to showcase their specialty products to a large audience, where shoppers are eager to find quality, one-of-a-kind items for gift giving or themselves.
Among the featured items will be jewelry and accessories, handbags, home decor, candles, skin care products and items for men.
Also featured will be gourmet cupcakes, breads, jellies and candy, artwork, holiday decor, gift baskets and clothing and much more.
For more information, call Lia Graham at 918-486-2158.