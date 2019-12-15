Bishop Konderla was at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Coweta to celebrate the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Thursday, Dec. 12.
The church's parishioners were host to many Hispanics from around Tulsa as well as non-Hispanics who filled the church.
The parish's youth, pre-k through high school, put on a play depicting how Juan Diego saw the Virgin Mary and was instructed by her to build a church on a hill near Mexico City in 1531.
Bishop Konderla said he has seen several plays of the story, but this was the best because none of the others had sheep, a donkey and conquistadors in them.
He also explained in his homily that in only a few short time span of 7-8 years after Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared to Juan Diego that 7-8 million converted to Christianity.
In Bishop Konderla's bilingual homily, he related how through this apparition of Mary, we too, can become windows with our lives of faith, by answering the call to live faith daily and be examples to all.
The evening continued with music and authentic Mexican tamales, rice and other ethnic dishes prepared by the families of the church.