A Wagoner campground on Fort Gibson Lake once leased by the Tulsa United Methodist District is undergoing change as the 2019 calendar year winds down.
The District has had a lease with the Corps of Engineers since the 1960s, and a few years ago, it was renamed as the Council Oak District. There are 11 cabins on the grounds that are owned and maintained by different churches.
In addition to the cabins, there are RV spots available with electric and water hookup, a dump station and tent spaces.
As of 2020, the Council Oak District will no longer have the lease. It is being transferred to another ministry called "Million Miles for Christ", and the district will no longer fund any part of the campground.
"In the past, only members of the United Methodist churches and their families and friends were allowed to use the campground," explained Tammy Angel. "Our goal is to keep the campground open and allow it to be used by others."
To test the waters, the campground was opened up this summer to the Youth World Bowfishing Championships spearheaded by Randy Woodward. It was a tremendous success.
"We had the pleasure of enjoying hundreds of youth and their parents who used the cabins and the tabernacle for the tournament. It was a pure blessing to see so many people utilizing the campground!" Angel exclaimed.
A Gospelfest fundraiser held every spring in Tulsa for the past six years has raised money to help keep the campground open. Donations from others have ensured it can remain in use.
On November 2, a fundraiser was held locally at what is now called "Camp Gibson" that included a talent show, bounce house, face painting, 3D targets for bow hunting, serving hotdogs and chili pies and a dessert auction.
Firefighters with the Toppers Fire Department let patrons get an up close tour of their fire equipment and an open house was held in the cabins.
"It was just an amazing time of visiting with the neighbors," Angel noted. "We plan to have this as an annual event and would love to have the community support our endeavors."
"We view this campground as a little piece of heaven on earth and our goal is to keep it open. We invite others to be able to enjoy it as well."
For more information about Camp Gibson and facility use, call 918-485-3742 or send a message through the Camp Gibson Facebook page.