Pickers and fiddlers from throughout the region will gather at Sequoyah State Lodge Aug. 15-17 for the annual Oklahoma State Fiddlers, Inc. Summer Convention.
The fun-filled, three-day weekend near Wagoner will include free music jam sessions from morning until night. There will be a dance ($5 admission), a couple of cake walks and a 50/50 pot giveaway.
Oklahoma State Fiddlers, Inc. President Bob Fjeldsted said the organization has held a state convention for more than 40 years, and most always they come to Sequoyah State Lodge where some 250 musicians participate and hundreds more attend just to hear some great music.
"This lodge goes way back in history. There's a lake, food, sleeping accommodations ... everything is there. It's well kept, reasonably priced and everyone loves it!" Fjeldsted said. "We've had people from as far away as Scotland and Romania here before."
All activities are open to the public.
Schedule of Performances
THURSDAY
4:30-6 p.m. - Classic Country
6-7:30 p.m. - Saggy Bottom Boys
7:30-9 p.m. - Larry Lange/Lone Star Troubadours
9-10:30 p.m. - Oklahoma State Fiddlers Band
FRIDAY
10:30 a.m.-Noon - Oklahoma State Fiddlers Band
Noon-1:30 p.m. - Classic Country
1:30-3 p.m. - Saggy Bottom Boys
3-4:30 p.m. - Hayden Bramlett/Osage Country
4-6 p.m. - Touch of Silver
6-7:30 p.m. - Bo Posey/Shift Work
7:30-9 p.m. - Round Up Boys
9-10:30 p.m. - Larry Lange/Lone Star Troubadours
SATURDAY
10 a.m.-Noon - Gospel Hour
Noon-1:30 p.m. - Larry Lange/Lone Star Troubadours
1:30-3 p.m. - Touch of Silver
3-4:30 p.m. - Oklahoma State Fiddlers Band
4:30-6 p.m. - Hayden Bramlett/Osage Country
6-7:30 p.m. - Round Up Boys
7:30-9 p.m. - Bo Posey/Shiftwork
9-10:30 p.m. - Saggy Bottom Boys
We will be doing 50/50 Pots and Cake walks, so, if You have a good cake recipe, consider bringing one to help support Your Oklahoma State Fiddlers and please check with Vicki to re-up Your dues. By paying Your dues, You help to guarantee future Conventions. See You there.