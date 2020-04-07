Investigation is underway into the cause of a fatality crash that happened four miles south of Haskell in Muskogee County around 5:23 a.m. Tuesday. The wreck occurred on 194th Street, approximately three-tenths of a mile north of 20th Street.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a male was driving a 2005 Honda Civic southbound on 194th Street at a high rate of speed when the vehicle departed the roadway to the left and struck a tree.
The vehicle caught on fire and burned.
The driver’s name and identifiers are being withheld pending positive identification by the Medical Examiner’s office.
Authorities say the vehicle was equipped with seatbelts but one was not in use.