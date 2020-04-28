For two full months now, the coronavirus known as COVID-19 has reared its ugly head in Oklahoma. It has no regard for age, gender or race and the number of positive cases and deaths continue to grow.
One of the most vulnerable populations, however, is the elderly, and no one knows that more than Coweta Manor Nursing Home. Of the 53 positive COVID-19 cases reported thus far in Coweta and 114 in Wagoner County, 51 are either residents or staff members of the nursing facility.
The first positive case of COVID-19 at Coweta Manor was diagnosed on April 1. Norma Cox, nursing home administrator, said when the female resident went to the hospital, she did not go in with the virus. She started showing signs of COVID-19 while in the hospital and was tested after she was already admitted.
“We cannot pinpoint if it came from a staff member here, or from someone who has been to the hospital. The virus is just so contagious,” Cox said.
She calls the situation “very challenging” as anyone can be a carrier and walking around asystematic.
As of April 24 when the last update was released by the state, 39 residents and 12 staff members at the facility have received a positive diagnosis and seven residents have died.
“We did not have personal protective equipment right away (April 1) and did not get approved for mass testing until 10 days later,” Cox explained. “All of our employees and residents have tested.”
Coweta Manor Director of Nursing Carolyn Lee, RN, assured the staff has been very proactive in working with the health department on a daily basis.
“Some of those deaths were residents on hospice who had been declining prior to being tested for coronavirus,” Lee said. “We have 40 percent of our residents who are completely asystematic. They have not run a fever, have no cough and or show any symptoms at all. We would have never known they were positive had we not done blanket testing.
“This is what has made this virus so contagious. So many people have had this and didn’t know it because they had no symptoms and were never tested.”
Lee said it’s been nearly two weeks since everyone at Coweta Manor was tested and no one in the building is showing symptoms now. They are doing favorably and not contagious. Residents do have to stay in quarantine, however, until the Centers for Medicare and Medicade advise staff to take them off.
Cox said while Coweta Manor has had a lot of cases, it is nobody’s fault.
“There are questions of why, how did it get in here. How did New York and California get it?” Cox asked. “We need to stop asking those questions and just focus on fixing this. We do the best we can do and with what CDC guidelines advise us to do.
“The virus is here and will be for a while until we get a vaccine and a way to slow it down,” she continued. “It’s a fear for every long-term care facility. Everyone is doing their best to keep it out.”
In February, before COVID-19 numbers were first reported in Oklahoma, Coweta Manor had gone through state testing with no deficiencies. Every department was inspected to make sure all rules and regulations were being followed.
Lee said Coweta Manor has had no deficiency in infection control for many years. Cox noted that shows how fast acting and contagious the coronavirus is.
No visitors have been allowed in the facility for several weeks now.
In addition to the facility’s continuous cleaning and disinfecting efforts, a spray disinfectant provided by Wagoner County Emergency Management is now used three times a week to help kill any germs on surfaces.
As for Coweta Manor staff members, Cox said when they leave the facility to go home from their shift, they remove their clothing, sanitize their hands, wash clothing and shower before they rejoin their family or go into the community for essential items.
Employees are not allowed to leave the building for lunch; therefore, many stop at the store on their way to work to pick up snacks or something for lunch so they can eat.
A recently implemented “Coweta Cares” program coordinated by Shelly Hollingshed has enabled local residents, businesses and friends to deliver meals, snacks, bottled water, Gatorade and gifts to a drop-off point outside of the facility to help support the staff.
Many items have been left for residents as well to help them pass the time while confined to their rooms by social distancing. Among them are crossword puzzles, coloring books, crafts and stuffed animals along with inspirational signs and bird feeders for outdoors.
“These were our bus drivers, teachers, grocery checkers and business owners who were our community leaders at one time. We need to take care of our elders,” Hollingshed said. “The employees are our heroes for getting up in the morning and going in to work each day during this difficult time.”
Lee said seeing the swell of support and prayers for Coweta Manor during these difficult days makes her proud to be a long-time resident of Coweta.
“We’ve been in touch with families several times a week, whether their loved ones have tested positive or negative. They can get updates at any time,” the DON said. “Our families have been tremendous – even those of the residents who have passed away. When a resident comes into the nursing home, we tell his or her family, ‘You are a part of us as well.’”
Cox believes the nursing home is at the “tail end” of the COVID-19 virus, yet it is still unknown if someone who tested positive for the virus before can get it again. Therefore, everyone must continue to practice social distancing.
Coweta Manor has a COVID unit now that they have endured the course of the virus with widespread outbreak.
“Isolation precautions with full gear will only be used in the COVID unit, but we use masks for all employees and residents in the building,” the director said. “Social distancing will continue in the rest of the building with residents staying in their rooms as much as possible.”
If any resident exhibits symptoms, they will be tested once again and transferred to the COVID unit if they test positive.
“I want the public to know we are all in this together. We need to help each other out,” Cox said. “We’ll have to build our antibodies against it until we get a vaccine. It’s a scary thing right now.”
Coweta Manor administrators encourage local residents when they do go out to be sure and wear a mask.
“Wearing a mask is a simple thing someone can do to help their community,” Lee said. “When you wear one, it protects the other person and their mask protects you. If no one is wearing masks, you will not have that protection.”
They also encourage resident families to come and visit their loved ones at their windows to give them the will to thrive and try harder to get well.
“Window visits brighten them up the most, but families are also encouraged to talk to their relatives over the phone or through Facetime,” Lee said. “Coronavirus will not jump through a glass window and get you. The window is protection.”
Cox said serving on the front lines to help fight COVID-19 is both emotional and exhausting. She applauds her nurses and staff for working so hard to take care of Coweta Manor residents. They are picking up extra shifts and pulling together.
“Sometimes I wonder why we have to go through this, but God knows. I trust God in everything,” she said. “My staff has done an outstanding job of containing it.”