Preventing the spread of illness in classrooms during the flu season has been made a little bit easier for Wagoner Public Schools thanks to the Kinsa FLUency School Health Program.
With this program, hundreds of thermometers have been sent to the school district for parents to use in identifying fever in their children.
School district nurse Amanda Albin, BSN/RN, said preventative health is always going to be the number one way that disease is not spread in the school district. She noted that healthy kids are kids who are ready to learn.
“Illness is one of our top three barriers to getting our kids educated, whether it be acute illness or chronic such as asthma, diabetes or epilepsy,” Albin explained. “One of the barriers we hope to move out of the way is simple detection by letting parents know this is what you need to look out for — vomiting, temperature, diarrhea and rashes.
“If a child has a sore throat or is coughing, did they sleep well last night? Were they up coughing? We want you to go and get that taken care of,” the nurse said.
Three shipments of thermometers have been received at Ellington, Central and Teague schools. School officials sent notifications out to parents to pre-order the devices through text messages to the company.
Kinsa officials believe the way to stop illness from spreading is to know where and when it’s starting.
A telehealth program titled Cura Telehealth will be coming to the district soon. For students who are acutely or chronically ill, this will be a help to the students to limit their time away from school and limit the parents’ need to leave work.
“If I get called for someone’s ear hurting, we can go ahead and give the parent a call,” Albin assured. “If the student is signed up for Cura and the parent is at work and cannot take off or cannot be contacted, the school nurse can get the student linked in online with a doctor face-to-face.”
She said the telehealth program will enable the doctor to look into the ear, at skin for a rash and even listen to the heart through a special stethoscope and deem whether or not that child does need to go home with the illness they have or stay at school and mom or dad can pick up a prescription on the way home.
“I am very excited for our kids and our teachers to have this type of access, whether it be through thermometers or telehealth that they can fit into their daily lives,” Albin added. “Our kids, teachers and community deserve the best, and I thought there has got to be a better way to link this together.”