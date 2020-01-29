As January transitions into February, more and more residents are reporting illness in their homes. Viral and bacterial infections, the flu, stomach bugs, fever, coughs and more are making the winter months less than desirable for many.
When illness hits, it affects attendance at local schools.
Wagoner Superintendent Randy Harris said school officials are constantly monitoring how those illnesses are affecting student and teacher absences.
“It seems to be Ellington and Teague that have been affected the most by sickness,” Harris reported. “We try to contact the parents/guardians of sick students at this time of year to find out if they have the flu. Roughly 20 percent of those who are ill have been reported to the school as flu or flu-like symptoms.”
The superintendent said they evaluate the percent of student absences each week and keep an eye out for if and when that absentee rate exceeds more than 20 percent. That percentage would cause school officials some concerns.
He reminded the school district does own disinfecting machines which discharge a non-bleach disinfectant that will kill any germs. Every school site has one.
“With three day weekends and the use of our disinfecting machines, we feel like we can hopefully limit student absenteeism,” Harris noted.
Coweta Public Schools is experiencing a slightly elevated absentee rate due to illness. Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the absentee rate in mid-January was 10 percent rather than the typical six percent for students throughout the district.
Absentees for teachers and staff are also slightly elevated. While some are ill themselves, others are off tending to their sick children.
“That’s been pretty typical since we’ve returned from Christmas break,” Holmes said. “It’s that time of year where various illnesses are going around.
“We definitely want to encourage good hygiene and hand washing habits throughout our schools.”
Over in Porter, school Superintendent Charles McMahan said attendance has been “pretty much normal” since coming back to class from Christmas break, however some illness is being reported in the elementary school.
“I am hearing from health care professionals that the flu is starting to hit, but we have not experienced it so far,” McMahan noted.
Illness numbers are not available from Okay Schools.
The typical flu season runs through the first of March. Flu symptoms may include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, chills and fatigue, depending on the person. People can also have respiratory symptoms without having a fever.
State Figures
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 139 new flu-associated hospitalizations have been reported in the state between Jan. 12-18. There were 876 previously reported cases with testing between Sept. 1, 2019 and Jan. 11, 2020.
Oklahoma has reported 21 cumulative deaths to flu since Sept. 1, 2019.
How to help combat illness
State health officials say good hand hygiene is the first defense against the spread of many illnesses. Germs on your hands can cause illnesses such as common colds, influenza (flu) and skin infections as well as more serious illnesses such as meningitis, bronchitis, hepatitis A and many types of diarrhea.
What is the best way to clean your hands?
Wash hands with soap and water to remove germs. This is the only way to clean hands that are plainly dirty.
First, wet your hands with warm water, then use liquid or a clean bar soap to work up good suds.
Rub your hands together strongly for at least 15 to 20 seconds to remove the “dirt”.
Be sure to scrub your nail areas, thumbs, wrists and back of hands because these areas are often missed.
Finish by rinsing your hands well, then drying with a clean towel.
In public areas, protect your clean hands by using a paper towel to open and close things. Your hands can look clean, but germs may be present. To disinfect your hands, use an alcohol-based hand product such as a gel or foam. Alcohol-based hand products only work on hands that appear to be clean because they cannot remove “dirt”. Use enough of the product to completely moisten your hands, and then rub it in until your hands are dry.
When is it important to clean your hands?
• Before, during and after you prepare food.
• Before you eat.
• Before you touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
• Before you insert or remove contact lenses.
• Before and after using sports/fitness equipment.
• Before and after treating a cut or wound
• After you blow your nose
• After you cough or sneeze into your hands
• After you use the bathroom or change a diaper
• After handling uncooked foods, especially meat, poultry or fish
• After handling animals or animal waste
• After you handle garbage or dirty laundry
• After shaking hands
• After touching unclean surfaces (even if they look clean)
• More often when someone in your home is sick
• Any time your hands are dirty