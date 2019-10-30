Early in the new year, Wagoner County residents will elect individuals to serve on the governing boards of the Wagoner, Coweta, Porter and Okay public school systems.
Potential candidates who wish to serve on the school boards in their respective communities may file for office Monday, Dec. 2 through Wednesday, Dec.4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Wagoner County Election Board, 208 N. Lee St. in Wagoner.
Seat No. 5 is the open seat in all communities and is for a five-year term.
In Wagoner, the seat is held by Brenda Barney. She is completing her second term in office. Doyle Burress holds Seat 5 in Coweta and is completing his first term.
Jeremy Echols is the board member in Okay and is also completing his first term. In Porter, the seat is currently held by Ben Holt, who is fulfilling an unexpired term.
Wagoner County Election Board officials say interested candidates must be registered voters who reside within the geographical boundaries of said ward for at least six months preceding the first day of the filing period.
To determine ward boundaries, call the superintendent’s office with each respective school district.
The school board election will be held Feb. 11, 2020 if there are three or more candidates running in a ward. If there are only two people running in a ward, the election will be held April 7, 2020.
